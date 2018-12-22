Avengers Endgame IMAX trailer reveals how Tony Stark will make it back to Earth

Ever since the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame dropped, fans have been speculating about the tiny details and have taken every frame into consideration while doing so. And now a new theory has been doing the rounds on the internet with regard to Tony Stark’s survival.

In the recently released IMAX trailer, thanks to the different aspect ratio, we see a hand approaching someone’s shoulder. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is being said that the hand belongs to Nebula who comes to rescue Tony Stark.

Now, how do we know that the shoulder that Nebula taps in the trailer is of Tony Stark’s? And that is when Robert Downey Jr’s stubble comes to rescue, which we catch a glimpse of in the IMAX trailer.

In the released trailer, we saw Iron Man getting philosophical about his oncoming death as he informs the audience that his oxygen is about to run off. Soon, in the following shot, we see a hand approaching a shoulder. According to various fan theories doing the rounds, Tony Stark will make it safely back to Earth after all.

Avengers: Endgame’s narrative will immediately take off after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. We see characters like Hawkeye and Ant-Man marking a strong presence in the trailer.

Does the key to everyone’s survival lie with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man? Will he help bring the fallen Avengers together? Only time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame will release in India on April 26, 2019.