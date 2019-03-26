Avengers Endgame: Five superheroes who can defeat Thanos

The long-awaited Avengers: Endgame is about a month away from its release. The big Marvel film is a follow-up to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and is expected to wrap up the Avengers vs Thanos conflict.

In Infinity War, the Mad Titan achieved his objective of wiping out half the universe’s living beings. The reason he gave was the stress on universe’s limited resources and also that his quest, however genocidal, was an exercise in the overall good — though the dead half of the universe might say otherwise.

Half of the superheroes died as well in Thanos’ snap, and the remaining Avengers are most likely looking to bring back their dead friends and also seek revenge on the purple demigod. The original Avengers are joined by Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Here are top five superheroes who can take down Thanos

Captain Marvel: This one is a no-brainer. Captain Marvel is the Superman of Marvel Cinematic Universe. And there is no Kryptonite that can weaken her (at least not yet). She was called the most powerful superhero in the MCU by none other than Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself. And in the standalone movie, we saw that it could very well be true.

Besides her strength, there is also a matter of her experience. She has been a superhero for longer than anybody else in the MCU. (Captain America was asleep for 70 years so those seven decades do not count.) Her longevity coupled with her experience with space and alien races, we think she cab beat Thanos.

Thor: The God of Thunder almost killed Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. He really would have taken down the Mad Titan there and then if not for his wish to see Thanos realise the error of his ways. As Thanos said, he should have gone for the head. We think if Thor got another chance, he would not miss this time.

Hulk: The thing with the Hulk is, there is no limit to his power. The angrier he gets, the more powerful he becomes. The only way to counter him is either to calm his anger or redirect his anger towards the bad guys like the Avengers have done. Hulk got the beating of his life in the beginning of Infinity War and refused to come out when Bruce Banner wished to. No, we do not think he was scared — he was just fed up with his contentious relationship with Bruce.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk almost killed Surtur, the fire demon who brings the end of the world. Even Hela was scared of Surtur. Since the Hulk can defeat anybody in existence, we are certain he can take down Thanos too.

Iron Man: Tony Stark is one unique superhero in that he is entirely self-made. He was not born to a god like Odin. He did not get a special serum to modify his physique. He did not have an accident that turned him to a superpowered being. No, his superpowers come from a technology he designed himself.

In Infinity War, Tony Stark made Thanos bleed. It was just one drop, but we could see Thanos had a grudging admiration for him. Tony Stark is alive and, like DC’s Batman, given time he can design a suit that can kill a being like Thanos.

Doctor Strange: While the Sorcerer Supreme was no match for Ebony Maw, Thanos’ own wizard and the member of his Black Order of lieutenants, he could hold his own against the Mad Titan himself. For a while anyway. Strange successfully fended off Thanos with his superb command over the mystic arts that he had learned at Kamar Taj even when his opponent was carrying an Infinity Gauntlet with every Infinity Stone except for the Time Stone. Doctor Strange, if he gets revived in Avengers 4, can definitely defeat Thanos if he gets an upgrade or something.