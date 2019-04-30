Avengers Endgame’s final battle was going to be even longer, reveal writers

With Avengers: Endgame, the Infinity Saga concludes. The movie, as expected, is breaking box office records worldwide.

SPOILER ALERT

One thing about this Russo Brothers directorial that is being singled out for praise is the big, climactic battle in the third act of the movie. The battle initially had Tony, Steve and Thor taking on Thanos all at once. But later, nearly every MCU character assembles to fight Thanos and his army.

In the end, Tony Stark snaps Thanos and his army out of existence and dies because of the damage his body has suffered from the Infinity Stones.

The whole battle was majestically shot and edited. It was a true joy to watch it on the big screen. It was also appropriately long. But it could have been even longer, the screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explained while talking to the New York Times.

“We wrote and shot an even much longer battle, with its own three-act structure,” said Markus.

They also talked about a scene during the battle they had written but was not shot for several reasons.

“It didn’t play well, but we had a scene in a trench where, for reasons, the battle got paused for about three minutes and now there are 18 people all going, ‘What are we going to do?’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ Just bouncing around this completely fake, fraudulent scene. When you have that many people, it invariably is, one line, one line, one line. And that’s not a natural conversation,” Stephen McFeely said.