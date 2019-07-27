Avengers Endgame featurette reveals how ‘Smart Hulk’ came into being

In the early years, The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was this tortured figure, unable to reconcile himself with the human Bruce Banner alter-ego. In Avengers Endgame, when we met Hulk, he had the recognisable huge green body but his mind and way of speaking was that of Bruce Banner.

In short, no anger issues. Smart Hulk gets the best of both worlds: incredible strength and razor-sharp mind without temper.

A featurette released by Marvel reveals how the character became possible. VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw says, “We started in a couple of different ways and experimented with different ideas.”

The best thing was how smooth that scene felt. The look of Mark Ruffalo in the scene felt like he was wearing a giant green suit. The sharpness of the texture, the fluidity the lighting and animation, pretty much everything was top notch.

The best CGI, it is said, is which does not feel like CGI. And that was exactly the case with the Hulk in Endgame, even though we know perfectly well no human can be of that size or colour.

Ruffalo was wearing a motion-capture suit, that allowed the VFX artists to slap a computer generated green suit upon him and at the same time capture his movements in a realistic way.

DeLeeuw added that his artists worked hard to avoid the uncanny valley effect, in which the computer generated character is almost like a human, enough to make it look realistic and at the same time, it feels unsettling because something is off with it.

Deeluw also revealed the in the famously sweet scene where the Hulk, grinning, gives Scott Lang (Ant-Man) two Tacos to make him happy, it was all VFX, including the Tacos.