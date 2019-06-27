Fat Thor from Avengers Endgame gets an official name

Avengers: Endgame saw Thor going through a tough time after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Dealing with the loss of half the universe, Thor let himself go, indulging in beer and video games. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor sported a potbelly in the film and fans started calling him ‘Fat Thor’. Marvel has now given him the name ‘Bro Thor’.

As per comicbook.com, a special featurette for Avengers Endgame is titled ‘Bro Thor’ and the clip is described as, “His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.”

This title for Thor is more appropriate as it defines his state-of-mind rather than his look. Thor had blamed himself for not killing Thanos when he had the chance in Avengers: Infinity War and so he had sort-of retired from the superhero lifestyle.

Chris Hemsworth had earlier revealed that he wore a body suit to achieve the look required in the film. Director Anthony Russo told Business Insider that it was quite taxing for the actor. He said, “While we were shooting Endgame where he was heavier we had to do some pickup shots for Infinity War, so he would have to go back and forth between those two looks. So he had to wear a bodysuit, and it was quite heavy. That suit started to wear on his back, which was scary when you have someone who has to be so physical.”

It is expected that Thor will join the Guardians of the Galaxy in the next film as he was seen leaving with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame leaving Asgard in the care of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

Endgame is being re-released with some new footage. The film will also be released digitally on June 30 across America.