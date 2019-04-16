Avengers Endgame exclusive footage screening left me with mixed emotions

The countdown has begun for the release of 2019’s biggest film – Avengers: Endgame. Amid all the fandom, the makers of the superhero saga screened exclusive footage from the film for select journalists in Seoul, South Korea.

Being one of the lucky few who got to see the exclusive footage, I can assure you one thing – it’s not going to be how we all have been thinking till now.

The over 15-minute footage was high on emotions, surprises, even shock at places, and not to forget, humour. It left me excited, sad, smiling and also on the edge of my seat. And all of this in just a few minutes. Given that’s the impact it had in so little time, I can only guess what this film has in store in its over 3 hours runtime.

While not much can be revealed at the moment, I suggest keeping your guessing meters running.

The trailer and teasers of Avengers: Endgame show how the surviving superheroes including Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Ant-Man and the newest entry Captain Marvel are on a mission to bring back their lost comrades by defeating Thanos. Now, whether or not they will succeed, is what makes Avengers: Endgame a highly anticipated film.

Avengers: Endgame will hit Indian screens on April 26.