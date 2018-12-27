Avengers Endgame: Here’s everyone who will return after Thanos’ snap

The trailer of Avengers Endgame revealed few superheroes that we will definitely see in the movie but fans are eager to know who else from Marvel’s big gamut of superheroes will make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, The Hulk, Ant-Man, Hawkeye were all seen in the trailer of Avengers Endgame but here’s everyone whose appearance is confirmed in the movie, despite them dying in Avengers: Infinity War.

In a recent interview to Collider, actor Benedict Wong revealed that he will surely be there in the next Avengers movie but this isn’t the first time that he has given confirmation about the same. Wong had earlier posted this Instagram photo along with the caption, “Happy to be filming @avengers 4 .But the cleaning of spoilers is a bit much”

Leaked photos from the set have revealed that despite turning into ash, Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill will reprise their roles in Avengers: Endgame.

Zoe Saldana’s Gamora’s death in Avengers: Infinity War happened before Thanos’ snap so many believed that there was no way she would make a comeback but interviews by the actor since then have hinted that she will reprise her role in Avengers: Endgame. In an interview with E! Live from the Red Carpet of Avengers: Infinity War, she was asked about bidding adieu to her team on the film and Zoe said, “At least for me, it felt like a TBC, because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the second – the fourth installment of Avengers. So, it felt like ‘See you later,’ not like a formal goodbye.” This confirms that she will be back in the last Avengers movie. Theories suggest that she is trapped inside the Soul Stone and Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang will be the one to bring her back.

Pepper Potts, played by Gwenyth Paltrow, was seen with Tony Stark at the beginning of the Avengers: Infinity War but a photo she posted from the sets of Avengers: Endgame with Robert Downey Jr suggests that she indeed survived Thanos’ snap.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker also dies in the last film, but he was spotted getting out of a flight in Atlanta where the reshoots of Avengers: Endgame were taking place. That combined with the next Spider-man movie, Spider-man: Far from Home, surely hints that Spider-man is definitely coming back for the next installment.

Chadwick Boseman has stayed tight-lipped about Black Panther coming back and he has not even confirmed Black Panther 2 yet but in an interview with Wired, director Joe Russo hinted that Black Panther is surely coming back for Avengers Endgame. Russo said, “Black Panther has tremendous potential as a character in the Marvel universe. I think that Wakanda is essential to whatever may happen post Avengers: Infinity War to how the world may deal with what has happened to them. The technology that Wakanda has at its disposal is valuable to repairing the world moving forward.”

Letitia Wright who plays Shuri has also survived Thanos’ snap and this was confirmed by Angela Bassett in an interview to Screen Rant. When asked if she and her daughter had died after Thanos’ snap, Bassett said, “Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda.”

At the London Comic Con, Wright hinted that not just her character, but Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will also come back. She said, “Chris Pratt was genuinely a great person. He would like give me bible scriptures out of nowhere and then do a dance and leave. He’s great. I love Chris Pratt.” The two never shared screen space in Avengers: Infinity War so it’s safe to say that the two might appear together in Avengers: Endgame.

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky aka Winter Soldier, will also be seen in the next movie. During the promotional interviews of Avengers: Infinity War, Stan had revealed that he shot a scene with Michael Douglas but as we all know, there was no such scene in Infinity War. There is a chance that the scene might appear in Endgame. Stan had said, “He (Michael Douglas) is in the movie. At least the movie I was in. It might not be in this movie, but it might be in the other one.”

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, will also return in Endgame and he hinted at the same during an interview with Screen Rant. Upon being asked his thoughts on working on such a massive film, he said, “It felt like the biggest movie that I’ve ever made and will ever make, and we’ve still got to make the [next] one.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also return as she was spotted in Atlanta for the reshoots.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki also might come back for Avengers 4. Even though Loki dies fairly early on in Avengers: Infinity War, this film will bring him back to complete the story arc that started with The Avengers. The Battle of New York will feature prominently in this film and many set photos from the same have been leaked on fan pages. Loki has not been spotted in any yet but there can be no Battle of New York without Loki in it.

Evangeline Lilly who plays Wasp in the Marvel universe confirmed her appearance in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. During an Instagram chat, she said, “I will appear in Avengers 4… not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there. And I’m stoked to be in there.”

Dave Bautista was quite vocal about James Gunn’s firing from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 but that did not stop him from confirming his appearance in Avengers 4. In an interview with Digital Spy, he said, “I know I’m in Avengers 4. I’ve shot most of it already. I do have two days of reshoots. But other than that, I have some really great scenes that I hope they use.”

Avengers Endgame releases on April 26, 2019.