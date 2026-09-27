Avengers Endgame Encore grosses over Rs 17 cr, beats Robert Pattinson, Brad Pitt films

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 2: Russo Brothers’ Marvel ensemble Avengers: Endgame Encore, as expected, has opened to a decent start at the box office, both in India and worldwide. A rehashing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2019 blockbuster, which teases the events of Russo Brothers’ follow-up Avengers: Doomsday releasing this December, it’s given the new releases a run for their money.

On its first Saturday (day 2) at the India box office, Avengers: Endgame Encore earned Rs 7.65 crore from 3700 screens. Out of this figure, the major chunk belonged to the native English version, at Rs 5.60 crore. It was followed by the dubbed Hindi version, which collected Rs 1.35 crore. The dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 35 lakh each.

Avengers: Endgame Encore witnessed a marginal improvement at the India box office on Saturday after opening at Rs 7.25 crore from 3,635 screens on Friday, according to Sacnilk. Given its current trajectory, more shows are likely to be added on Sunday (Day 3), which could further boost collections and help the film register an impressive opening weekend for a Hollywood re-release in India.

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Within two days, Avengers: Endgame Encore has collected Rs 17.83 crore gross and Rs 14.90 crore net in India. At its current pace, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark over the opening weekend, with collections likely to finish between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore. In comparison, new Hollywood releases in India have managed only a fraction of these numbers.

Lance Oppenheim’s psychological crime thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson, has managed to earn only Rs 81 lakh from 167 screens in its first two days at the India box office. David Ayer’s survival thriller Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt, has performed slightly better at Rs 2.05 crore from 713 screens in India so far.

While Avengers: Endgame Encore has outperformed the new Hollywood releases in India by a huge margin, it’s also given a tough fight to the only new Bollywood release — Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy The Vvan: Force of the Forrest. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah-starrer has earned Rs 19 crore from 6887 screens at the domestic box office so far, only Rs 4.10 crore more than Avengers: Endgame Encore.

This margin reduced on Saturday, when Avengers: Endgame Encore earned only Rs 3.35 crore less than The Vvan: Force of the Forrest, which collected Rs 11 crore on the same day. However, Avengers: Endgame Encore’s first two-day collections in India are nowhere close to those of the original Avengers: Endgame, which amassed over Rs 100 crore during the same period in 2019.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection worldwide

On its home turf of North America, Avengers: Endgame Encore is estimated to score an opening weekend box office collection of $24 million to $26 million. This could make it the second highest grossing re-release film ever after the 1997 re-release of George Lucas’ 1977 blockbuster space opera Star Wars, which amassed $35 million during the opening weekend at the North America box office.

Thus, Avengers: Endgame Encore could emerge as the highest grossing release at the North America box office this weekend, surpassing holdover releases like Resident Evil ($23.5 million) and Practical Magic 2 ($5.4 million), and new releases like Heart of the Beast ($20 million), Primetime ($19 million to $ 20 million), and Forgotten Island ($11.5 million), among others.

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Avengers: Endgame marked the culmination of MCU Phase 3. Seven years after its release, it’ll be followed up with Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in cinemas on December 18. Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the chief antagonist. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo will return as Thor, Steve Rogers, and Bruce Banner aka Hulk, respectively.