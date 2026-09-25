Avengers Endgame Encore early reviews: Is the new footage worth watching in theatres?

Marvel Studios has brought Avengers: Endgame back to theatres seven years after its original release, this time as Avengers: Endgame Encore. The film releases in theatres on September 25, with the new scenes becoming the main reason for fans to return. While the 2019 film remains largely unchanged, the re-release adds new footage intended to establish a direct narrative bridge to Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18.

Early reviews suggest that the added material is interesting, but it does not change the emotional impact of Endgame itself.

What critics are saying

The National finds the new material more effective than expected. Critic William Mullally says Endgame Encore provides “a convincing foundation for Doomsday”, connecting the upcoming film to characters and events audiences already know. The review particularly focuses on the new Loki sequence involving Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, and suggests that the addition works better than expected.