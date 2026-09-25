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Avengers Endgame Encore early reviews: Is the new footage worth watching in theatres?
Avengers: Endgame Encore brings the 2019 Marvel blockbuster back to theatres with new footage linking it to Avengers: Doomsday. Here’s what critics and viewers are saying.
Marvel Studios has brought Avengers: Endgame back to theatres seven years after its original release, this time as Avengers: Endgame Encore. The film releases in theatres on September 25, with the new scenes becoming the main reason for fans to return. While the 2019 film remains largely unchanged, the re-release adds new footage intended to establish a direct narrative bridge to Avengers: Doomsday, releasing on December 18.
Early reviews suggest that the added material is interesting, but it does not change the emotional impact of Endgame itself.
What critics are saying
The National finds the new material more effective than expected. Critic William Mullally says Endgame Encore provides “a convincing foundation for Doomsday”, connecting the upcoming film to characters and events audiences already know. The review particularly focuses on the new Loki sequence involving Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, and suggests that the addition works better than expected.
ComicBook.com is more critical of the new footage. The review questions how naturally the additional scenes fit into the original film and points out that some of the most enjoyable new material comes before the movie begins, rather than from the added story scenes.
FilmiFeed takes a more measured view, noting that the additional footage is brief and mainly serves to connect Endgame with Doomsday. The review also considers whether changing or revisiting parts of the original ending was necessary.
What are viewers saying on Rotten Tomatoes?
Rotten Tomatoes does not currently have a separate audience score specifically for Endgame Encore; the re-release is listed under the original Avengers: Endgame page. Its audience reviews, however, include reactions from viewers who have seen the 2026 version.
One viewer wrote that the added footage was “less than I expected”, although they still found it cool. Another said the new scenes were “cool but weren’t anything groundbreaking”, while praising the experience of watching Endgame in theatres again. A third viewer called the additions a “nice value add and great set up for Doomsday.”
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What has been added to Endgame Encore?
The new material adds several links to Avengers: Doomsday. The extended ending brings Tom Hiddleston’s Loki into Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s story. There is also a new sequence involving Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, along with a TVA scene involving the multiverse and incursions. The re-release also adds a final Doctor Doom sequence that deliberately echoes Tony Stark’s Iron Man origins.
The added material runs for only a few minutes, so Endgame Encore remains largely the same film audiences saw in 2019.
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