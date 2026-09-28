Avengers Endgame Encore box office: Robert Downey Jr’s film scores biggest worldwide opening weekend for a re-release

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Russo Brothers’ Marvel ensemble Avengers: Endgame Encore has, as expected, shattered box office records both domestically and worldwide, ahead of the release of their long-awaited follow-up, Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in cinemas on December 18. After its release this past Friday, the film has scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a re-release.

Avengers: Endgame Encore has amassed $86 million at the worldwide box office over its first three days. That has allowed it to score the biggest opening weekend globally for a re-release. Essentially, it’s the re-release of Russo Brothers’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame with some additional scenes teasing the events of Avengers: Doomsday just over a couple of months before its release.

Avengers: Endgame Encore has also scored the third biggest opening weekend for a re-release on its home turf of North America, amassing $26 million at the domestic box office. It’s now next to only the 1997 re-release of George Lucas’ 1979 seminal space opera Star Wars ($35.9 million) and the 2011 re-release of Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers’ 1994 animated musical The Lion King ($30.20 million), as per Variety.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In the process, Avengers: Endgame Encore has even outperformed new Hollywood releases at the worldwide box office this past weekend, including Brad Pitt’s Heart of the Beast ($50.10 million), Forgotten Island ($20.60 million), and Robert Pattinson’s Primetime (over $20 million in North America).

The major chunk of Avengers: Endgame Encore’s opening weekend collection at the worldwide box office comes from its overseas share of $60 million. This includes Rs 22.45 crore from India. The Robert Downey Jr-starrer earned Rs 7.55 crore, Rs 7.65 crore, and Rs 7.25 crore from an average of over 3500 screens on its first Sunday, Saturday, and Friday respectively.

Avengers: Endgame Encore has also outperformed the two new major Hollywood releases this weekend at the India box office as well. It’s surpassed the combined India box office collections of Heart of the Beast (Rs 3.50 crore) and Primetime (Rs 1.33 crore) by a huge margin. It’s scored the second biggest weekend at the India box office this week, next to only the new Bollywood release, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer The VVvan: Force of the Forrest (Rs 33 crore), even surpassing the 8th weekend earnings of the box office phenomenon that is the Neem Karoli Baba biopic, Hanuman Ansh, which collected over Rs 18 crore.

Avengers: Endgame heads towards Avatar’s record

Since it’s technically a re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore has helped the 2019 Marvel movie to bump up its total worldwide box office collection to $2.88 billion from $2.79 billion before the re-release. That makes it just $39 million shy of challenging the highest grossing film globally yet — James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar, which currently stands at a staggering $2.9 billion.

Story continues below this ad

Avengers: Endgame Encore has also helped bump up the North America box office collection of Avengers: Endgame to $884 million. Overseas as well, it’s become only the second film after Avatar to cross the coveted $2 billion mark. No doubt that the exceptional buzz for Avengers: Endgame has been created by the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Also Read — Taapsee Pannu on secret wedding: ‘My husband, his family didn’t sign up for this scrutiny’

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. He’ll play Doctor Doom, the chief antagonist, instead. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo will reprise their roles as Thor, Steve Rogers, and Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk respectively, among other exciting returns.