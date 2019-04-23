Avengers Endgame early reactions: ‘A masterful epic’, ‘staggering’ and more

The early reactions to Avengers: Endgame have emerged on social media and it appears Marvel has surpassed all expectations to deliver the perfect conclusion to the 22 film Infinity Saga. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is set in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap, an event which wiped out half of all living creatures in the universe.

Fandango’s Erik Davis, who attended the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, posted on Twitter, “#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!”

He added in another tweet, “Do not go in expecting Infinity War part two. The two films are so different, yet compliment each other in all the best ways. In terms of which MCU movie to watch beforehand… honestly, all of them. What an experience – what an accomplishment #AvengersEndgame.”

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta wrote on Twitter, “Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good.”

Forbes’ Mark Hughes tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame is the film of the year. If you thought you’d seen comics brought fully to the big screen already, prepare to reset your expectations AGAIN. #MCU #Avengers #Endgame #EndgamePremiereLA #EndgamePremiere”

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier shared on Twitter, “Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres worldwide on April 26.