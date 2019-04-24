Avengers Endgame movie leaked on Tamilrockers before release

Avengers Endgame has become the latest victim of piracy site Tamilrockers. The Marvel extravaganza is scheduled to hit screens on April 26, but just days before the release, the film has been leaked on various torrent websites.

Avengers Endgame is the most anticipated movie in the world right now and the film getting leaked on websites like Tamilrockers will surely increase the chances of spoilers finding their way to the audience.

It was only a few days ago that the makers of the film had requested the audience to not leak any spoilers, but seems like their efforts have not garnered the results they had hoped for. There are various Reddit threads that have leaked the plot of the film as well.

With Avengers Endgame leaking on Tamilrockers, the film will reach a lot of people days before its scheduled release date. With a humungous amount of tickets already sold, it seems unlikely that the film will face any disadvantages on the box office front.

Avengers Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The film picks up after the events of Avengers Infinity War where Thanos snapped his fingers and half of all living beings ceased to exist.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and many others, Avengers Endgame serves as the culmination of MCU’s existing chapter.