Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo: You can’t make a movie like this without a decade of storytelling

Avengers: Endgame is a movie that has had an incredible 11 years of buildup. All the 21 movies that preceded it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been leading up to Endgame.

Advertising

Endgame is about the final confrontation between the (still breathing) superheroes and their ultimate nemesis Thanos, who snuffed half of all life in the universe, including some beloved characters.

To successfully cap off so much of narrative in a single film (however long) is a challenge that even the best of us would shudder at. And, Avengers: Endgame has to also set up the future slate of MCU movies, by way of post-credit scenes perhaps.

Joe Russo, one of the Russo Brothers who have taken up this challenge, told indianexpress.com, “I think that you have to ignore the pressure, because you make bad decisions under pressure. And it’s tough because all the fans want something different, so you cannot please them all. So at the end of the day, my brother and try to tell the stories that excite us.”

Advertising

He added, “And we hope everyone else is as happy with the story as we are. And I think we are very excited about Endgame. We feel like it is the best thing we have done at Marvel”

There have been big movie franchises like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings before. But none can boast of the sheer magnitude of the MCU particularly the way it brings together multiple protagonists from different franchises that have grossed hundreds of millions of dollars on their own.

“It’s a unique movie because you can never make a movie like this without 21 movies behind it and a decade of storytelling. So I think it’s gonna be one of the more unique movie-going experiences for audiences in a long, long time,” Joe Russo said.