Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo: Thanos wanted to teach a lesson about resource abuse

Avengers: Infinity War was in many ways a Thanos movie, despite its name. He enjoyed the most screentime, and we followed him in his quest to gain all the Infinity Stones and to ultimately wipe off half of all life in the universe.

Advertising

And just like a protagonist, he defeated all his enemies (namely, the superheroes) and was ultimately successful in his righteous quest. He was, like every compelling bad guy, the hero of his own story.

In his Malthusian goal, Thanos wanted to halve the universe’s population to reduce the strain on resources. So that life would be easier for the half that remains.

But here is where a problem arises. Didn’t his snap destroy half of all life — including animals and trees? So what resources was he talking about? Not that he was anything less than a genocidal maniac, but he did come across as somebody who had reached this admittedly horrifying conclusion after a lot of thought.

Advertising

Joe Russo told indianexpress.com, “I think he feels ultimately half of the living creatures would use less resources. His hope would be that they would learn a lesson about resource use. And as they move forward in time, they would have a different experience about how they abused resources before. He felt like he was teaching them a lesson. That the pain of losing would remind them, moving forward, that they need to be more mindful.”

He added, “His goal was one that’s very philosophical. It was a teachable moment. Ultimately we should remember that he is a sociopath. So you have to ask the question as to what was his goal ultimately. To teach people about resources or to fulfill his demented vision of the universe?”

We’ll find out, won’t we?

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.