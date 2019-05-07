Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo wishes to make a Batman movie

One of Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo has expressed interest in directing a Batman movie. In a Q&A held by Comicbook.com, Russo, who helmed the final two Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame with his brother Anthony, was asked which DC movie would he direct.

“As far as what I collected as a kid, I collected Batman. [That] was one of the DC characters I collected. So it would have to be Batman,” Russo replied.

Though unlikely, it would be interesting to see what kind of a Batman movie it would look like if Joe Russo was at its helm. It will certainly have to be more densely plotted and real-life action instead of over-reliance on CGI and special effects like Russo’s recent Marvel blockbusters have been.

The Batman franchise is currently in the hands of Matt Reeves, who directed the acclaimed final two films of the recent Planet of the Apes franchise. He is scripting the film as we speak and is said to be looking for a younger Batman. His film will focus on the detective aspect of the iconic superhero.

Ben Affleck is out as the Caped Crusader. Although his own performance was praised for the most part, the films in which he played the role (Batman v Superman and Justice League)? Not so much.

The DC film universe is also not as focused as it used to be. It is unlikely, for instance, Reeves’ Batman would acknowledge Affleck’s Batman and even Aquaman and Wonder Woman. All these franchises are mostly standalone now, being their own self-contained cinematic universes.