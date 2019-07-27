Avengers Endgame: This deleted scene of Tony Stark is reminiscent of Game of Thrones

Tony Stark’s death at the end of Avengers Endgame came as a blow to the audience. Even the toughest viewers couldn’t hold back their tears as Stark bid goodbye. In a deleted scene from the film, we get to see the immediate reaction of the rest of the Avengers as Tony passes away.

After stealing all the Infinity Stones from the Mad Titan’s gauntlet, Tony used the gauntlet he had built himself and snapped his finger. While this worked and Thanos and his minions disappeared in a poof of ash, the process took a toll on Tony.

The incredible power needed to withstand the energy inside the stones, which are basically the essence of the universe, was too much for him and his Iron Man suit.

This deleted scene involved all the Avengers and other superheroes kneeling on the ground in his respect.

While the demise of Tony is undoubtedly a tragic thing, kneeling before him would have been too maudlin. It would not have fitted with the tone of rest of the movie. His funeral, which was attended by nearly all the major MCU characters, was a good send-off instead.

Also, the scene bears a resemblance with the final scene of Game of Thrones Season 1. That scene had Daenerys Targaryen being unscathed by the fire she had willingly gone into. The dragon eggs she took with her were also revealed to be hatched into three cat-sized dragons. Her followers kneel as the camera zooms out.

The Infinity saga of MCU and Game of Thrones, both came to an end this year.