Avengers Endgame’s deleted scene confirms Gamora’s fate

Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene involving the death of Tony Stark has proved to be quite moving among the fans who are still not over the demise of Robert Downey Jr’s character. But the scene also confirmed that Gamora, the 2014 one, is alive.

Advertising

Gamora was thrown to her death off a cliff by a tearful Thanos on Vormir to acquire the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. But we saw the past version of her coming back to 2023 with Thanos and his army to invade the Avengers HQ. The Gamora who has met the other Guardians just once and was understandably not friendly towards them.

She, however, was convinced by the current Nebula to turn against her father. After Thanos was snapped out of existence by Tony Stark, many wondered if Gamora also disappeared with him. The film did not make it clear either way, but we did see Peter Quill, the other Guardians and Thor heading out to search for her on Benetar.

The deleted scene, however, has confirmed that Gamora did survive the snap and escaped to an unknown location. Zoe Saldana is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast, so we can be certain it will be revealed where she ended up.

Advertising

Saldana has earlier expressed interest in playing the bad Gamora. While speaking at ACE Comic-Con in Seattle she said, “There’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the ‘Guardians’, but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora.”

She added, “I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy, so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”