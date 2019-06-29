Avengers Endgame: Deleted scene featuring Hulk and many other surprises in the new version

As Avengers Endgame re-releases, director duo Russo Brothers have recently revealed that there are a few more surprises in store for the fans. It has been over two months since the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers Endgame, but the noise around the film refuses to die down.

Advertising

Amidst the constant comparison of the film’s worldwide box office collection with James Cameron directorial Avatar, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to their Instagram and shared that the new version of the film will have a deleted scene featuring Hulk among many other surprises.

The filmmakers shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Endgame and wrote, “This weekend, make sure to get to the theater to see the re-release of #AvengersEndgame on the big screen for the very last time! Also, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek at the first two minutes of Spider-Man Far From Home!”

“And a deleted scene starring the Hulk! There may also be a few surprises…,” the post further read. Kevin Feige had earlier said that the re-released version will also feature a tribute.

Advertising

MCU’s second release of the year, the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Samuel L Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Talking about a possible collaboration with Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom had earlier told Cinemablend, “I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows. And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

In India, Spider-Man: Far From Home will release on July 4 but we will not witness the re-release of Avengers: Endgame.