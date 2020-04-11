Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Avengers Endgame deleted scene reveals Black Widow’s alternate, way more gruesome death

While this version was clearly more action-packed, the makers preferred the relatively quieter version that we saw in the film.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2020 12:56:18 pm
Scarlett Johansson black widow death avengers endgame The original death scene of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame was different.

A newly surfaced deleted scene from Avengers Endgame has revealed the original way Black Widow was supposed to die. In case you don’t know, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself by jumping off a cliff on Vormir to allow the Avengers to acquire the Soul Stone.

In this deleted scene, Black Widow is running towards the cliff as she is shot by Thanos’ forces by laser guns. Eventually, she is able to fall off the cliff as Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye watches, helpless to save her.

While this version was clearly more action-packed, the makers preferred the relatively quieter version that we saw in the film. In the final cut, Hawkeye and Black Widow fought verbally as to who would drop to their death so the Avengers would have a fighting chance to undo the snap and bring back the vanished half of the universe.

The Soul Stone cannot just be acquired or wrenched away as unlike other Stones it is not lying somewhere for somebody to pick it up. Instead, it requires the sacrifice of a loved one’s life. In Infinity War, Thanos dropped Gamora to her death to get the Soul Stone.

For those miffed about Black Widow’s death, there is still a chance to see her on the big screen thanks to her upcoming standalone film. It was earlier scheduled to be released on March 30 in India. It will now be released on November 6, 2020.

