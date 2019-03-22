Avengers Endgame: Here is how Deadpool could be a part of MCU

With Disney-Fox merger complete, X-Men and Fantastic Four will now come under the purview of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not immediately, but soon. It has been confirmed that only Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will enter the MCU as is, and all other properties will be rebooted.

Which is just as well as X-Men films have their own (jumbled) timelines that might create even more havoc when mixed without thought with an already complex franchise like the MCU.

Now, this is a problem with Deadpool as well. The character is super-meta and can jump across realities and timelines to fix them (or mess them up, depending on his mood), but that can only be temporary, an aside, and not his whole story.

So how will Marvel Studios explain his sudden arrival in the MCU?

A Reddit user u/unusedreddit has a few ideas. He or she posits that there are already subtle MCU links in the Deadpool franchise. “Deadpool’s final fight in the first film took place on a damaged helicarrier. (Although the director denies it, things have been altered in the MCU continuity to fit better with other films).” he says.

“Both Deadpool movies feature numerous references to the Avengers, with Deadpool 2 directly referencing characters like Black Widow and Hawkeye along with villains like Thanos, which means people know about what happened in Infinity War and Endgame,” the user adds. This was just Deadpool breaking the fourth wall, wasn’t it?”

The user continues, “Deadpool is the only FoXmen character that’s likely gonna stay the same with the merger and both films have made a great amount of money as well. (He can also easily jump into different continuities so his addition isn’t entirely hard to introduce already). If scheduled Deadpool 3 is likely gonna be the first MCU movie with X-men characters since the first 2 films released within a 2 year span so it could likely be released in 2020.”

We are not sure if Deadpool and MCU share worlds. Then the X-Men would be there too; so why didn’t they assist the Avengers in the war against Thanos? (Just an example). Cable’s watch-like device that he used to get back in time can come in handy (that Deadpool now owns), though it is unclear if it can switch between realities.

In any case, it is going to be fun seeing Deadpool rubbing shoulders with MCU superheroes.Before we see a Deadpool movie in the MCU, there is the conclusion to the Infinity Saga to look forward to. Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.