Avengers Endgame crosses Avatar’s domestic box office haul

As Avengers Endgame continues to threaten the reign of sci-fi epic Avatar for the crown of the highest grossing movie of all time, it has beaten the James Cameron directorial in the domestic (North American) market.

It has become the second highest grossing movie in North America behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers Endgame has so far earned 777 million dollars, thus bettering Avatar’s 760 million dollars.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens sits comfortably at the top with 936.66 million dollars and is likely to remain there as trade analysts believe Endgame is unlikely to top it. The Star Wars movie had the advantage of a Christmas release, giving it unusually strong legs.

Earlier, Endgame had overtaken James Cameron’s own Titanic, which had prompted Cameron to congratulate Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team in a Twitter post.

Endgame is the big conclusion to the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and wraps up the Thanos storyline that began in 2008 with Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame has also received highly positive reviews, with a 94 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her four-and-a-half-star review, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”