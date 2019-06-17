Avengers Endgame crosses 2.74 billion dollar mark, Marvel film needs 46 million dollars to beat Avatar

After days of being stuck at 2.73 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has crossed the 2.74 billion dollar mark. It is still behind Avatar by 46 million dollars.

James Cameron’s science fiction film ended its box office journey at 2.78 billion dollars worldwide.

Since it is summer, big films, some even Disney’s own, are releasing almost every week and are denting Avengers: Endgame’s chances of becoming the biggest film ever globally. Avatar had the advantage of strong legs enabled by a Christmas release. Thus its journey was something of a marathon, while Endgame has had a sprint and is huffing and puffing now.

Endgame ends the storyline that began with 2008’s Iron Man. It picks up from the disastrous events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which the supervillain Thanos ended half of all life in existence in the universe by snapping his fingers. Endgame deals with the superheroes trying to reverse the snap and also exact vengeance upon the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame is the best-reviewed Avengers film to date. earning a 94 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half stars. Shalini wrote, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer.”

She added, “Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”