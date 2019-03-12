Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to visit India

After the release of MCU’s Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, Marvel fans are awaiting the release of Avengers: Endgame. And, amidst all this excitement, the makers on Tuesday announced Joe Russo’s (one-half of the Russo brothers) visit to India. The filmmaker will be visiting the country a few days ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

Talking about his visit, Joe said, “I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon.”

Joe Russo will be in Mumbai in the month of April. Indian fans will be among the first in the world to engage with the director before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who joined the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, became Marvel’s choice to helm the two biggest films in the universe: last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming follow-up, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the superhero franchise, became the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India. In its opening weekend. the film minted over Rs 120 crore. It also received positive critical reception. The film was the first part of the two-film conclusion of the Thanos storyline that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with major superheroes – Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Star Lord, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and several others disintegrating.

The trailer of Avengers: Endgame released in December last year. The Russo brothers directorial will arrive on April 26 this year in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.