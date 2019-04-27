Avengers Endgame star Chris Evans wants to have a family

Toggle Menu
Captain America star Chris Evans, who is enjoying the fan frenzy around his latest Marvel release Avengers: Endgame, says he likes the idea of having a family.

Hollywood star Chris Evans says he wants to get married and have kids.

The 37-year-old Captain America star, who is enjoying the fan frenzy around his latest Marvel release Avengers: Endgame, says he likes the idea of having a family.

”I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like the ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that,” Evans told Men’s Journal magazine.

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, released on Friday worldwide.

