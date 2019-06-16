Avengers Endgame’s chances of bettering Avatar at worldwide box office are slim

The possibility of Avengers: Endgame crossing Avatar to become the highest worldwide grosser in the history of cinema is becoming less day-by-day. It is stuck at 2.73 billion dollars for a while now and is still considerably behind the worldwide earnings of James Cameron directorial science fiction epic’s 2.78 billion dollars.

A report in Forbes says Endgame is now out of top 10 earners for the first time since its release. Endgame has earned 827.81 million dollars in North America and is behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens’s 936.66 million dollars. It is safe to say that Endgame is not going to better the Star Wars movie.

In the overseas markets, its collection stands at 1.90 billion dollars, which is also behind Avatar’s 2.02 billion dollars. Endgame had surpassed Avatar in domestic collections earlier.

In the first week after Endgame’s release, it appeared all but certain that it will break the biggest box office record in existence and finally end the reign of Sam Worthington starrer. But now it will take an unexpected jump for the film to get past Avatar.

Endgame received highly positive critical reviews, earning a 94 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, highest for any Avengers film. The critical consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer. Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”