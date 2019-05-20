After Avengers Endgame, all the upcoming films of Marvel actors

Avengers: Endgame might have concluded the story arcs of various superheroes including Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow, but there’s more to the actors portraying these memorable characters. Fans will get to see them again in various other projects, some even outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here is a list of all the upcoming projects of actors who played MCU’s biggest superheroes.

1. Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr’s upcoming films are All-Star Weekend and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, the latter one scheduled to release in January next year. His production company – Team Downey is also busy with a limited series for HBO – Perry Manson.

2. Chris Evans

Steve Rogers aged and retired as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. But Christ Evans hasn’t! He is awaiting the release of Knives Out (November 2019) and The Red Sea Diving Resort. There’s even Infinite in his kitty, which is based on D Eric Maikranz’s best-selling novel The Reincarnationist Papers.

3. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is set to play Agent H in the spin-off to the popular MIB franchise – Men in Black: International. He will also play the lead role in the Hulk Hogan biopic, apart from a cameo in Jay and Silent Bob reboot. In Netflix film Dhaka, produced by the Russo Brothers, he will share screen space with Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.

4. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson might not return as Black Widow in the MCU given her ultimate sacrifice to get the Soul Stone, but the actor will be seen in period drama Jojo Rabbit. There’s even an untitled comedy film directed by Noah Baumbach in her kitty. However, it is yet to be known whether she will play the titular part in the speculated Black Widow standalone film.

5. Mark Ruffalo

Bruce Banner comfortably got into the skin of Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. So, does that mean we’ll have to wait to see the angry one? In the meantime, actor Mark Ruffalo will be seen in Dry Run alongside Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins.

6. Jeremy Renner

The master archer Clint Barton has retired, but is it permanent? While there are speculations that he’ll return in a Disney+ series on Hawkeye, actor Jeremy Renner will also be seen as police detective Twitch Williams in the Spawn movie reboot. He has also voiced Swifty, an arctic fox in the animated film Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad which releases later this year.

7. Brie Larson

Her debut as Captain Marvel in the MCU was well received. Outside Marvel, Brie will be seen in biographical drama titled Just Mercy where she will play Eva Ansley. The second Captain Marvel film is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.

8. Paul Rudd

After playing a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame as Ant-Man, Paul Rudd will be seen in Netflix comedy series titled Living With Yourself where he’ll play the lead role of George Elliot. We also await the announcement of the third film in his Ant-Man series.

9. Benedict Cumberbatch

Doctor Strange 2 is reportedly in the works, but Marvel Studios hasn’t put out any official word yet. In the meantime, we can see its actor Benedict Cumberbatch in films like 1917 and Ironbark. He is also doing TV show Good Omens where he will be the voice of Satan, and a TV film titled Brexit: The Uncivil War.

10. Tom Holland

Post Endgame, Tom Holland as Peter Parker will be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom also has animated films like Spies in Disguise and Onward in his kitty. He will also voice Jip in RDJ’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. Tom is also busy with sci-fi film Chaos Walking and The Devil All the Time. He’ll share screen space with Sebastian Stan in the latter.

11. Chadwick Boseman

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next Black Panther film. But until we get to know more on that, Chadwick Boseman can be seen in action thriller 21 Bridges and Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods.

12. Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan will be seen in war drama The Last Full Measure, The Devil All the Time and an untitled Drake Doremus film. Sebastian also recently revealed that he will reprise his Bucky Barnes in Disney+ spin-off series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier along with his Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie (Falcon).

13. Anthony Mackie

Falcon got Captain America’s shield. Does that hint at a new franchise all together? While we wait for more on that from Marvel Studios, actor Anthony Mackie has his hands full with films – The Woman in the Window, Against All Enemies, Point Blank and The Banker. He has also been signed for TV shows like Black Mirror season 5 and Altered Carbon season 2. He will reprise his Falcon in Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

14. Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson has hinted at the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok that’ll see her return as Valkyrie. Tessa also has films like Men in Black: International, Lady and the Tramp and Sylvie in her kitty. She also stars in Netflix sitcom Tuca & Bertie.

15. Samuel L. Jackson

His Nick Fury appeared in every MCU film, and will continue to do so. He will be seen next in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But apart from that, Samuel L. Jackson is doing Shaft, The Last Full Measure, The Banker, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and animated film Blazing Samurai.

16. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

Both Vision and Scarlet Witch will return in Disney+ spin off series titled WandaVision in which actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their superheroes. Since Vision is dead in the MCU, his return to the films is uncertain, but we do expect to see Wanda in the upcoming Marvel movies. More details on this is awaited.

17. Chris Pratt

The third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been announced. That’ll bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord along with his team. The actor will also be seen in animated fantasy film Onward. His next Jurassic World film is yet to be announced.

18. Zoe Saldana

MCU’s Gamora will shed her green look and return to the Avatar universe turning into the blue Neytiri. Zoe Saldana, who boasts of being a part of two of the highest grossing films of all times – Avengers: Endgame and Avatar, will return in the upcoming sequels of the James Cameron blockbuster too, besides also reprising her role of Gamora in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film.

19. Karen Gillan

There’s a lot more to MCU’s Nebula aka Karen Gillan. But before she returns as the blue cyborg in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, she will reprise her role of Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji 3, apart from animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wild. She also stars in two short films namely Neurotica and The Hoarding, the latter one she has also directed.

20. Dave Bautista

The former wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista will return as Drax in the third Guardians film. Bautista will also be seen in Stuberm, The Extractors: Escape Plan (with Sylvester Stallone), My Spy and Dune. He will also make a cameo appearance in comedy horror TV series What We Do in the Shadows.

Other female superheroes of MCU like Pom Klementieff (Mantis) will be seen in crime comedy film Uncut Gems. Letitia Wright (Shuri) is doing Death on the Nile, a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. The Wasp Evangeline Lilly can be seen in a thriller film Dreamland. On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) is doing TV series The Politician.

Meanwhile, Don Cheadle (Rhodey/War Machine) is doing a film titled Prince of Darkness which he has also produced. Also, Loki’s disappearance in Endgame has made way for the Loki spin off series starring Tom Hiddleston on Disney+.