Avengers Endgame: The biggest box office records of the Marvel movie

Avengers: Endgame recently beat James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected 2.790 billion dollars until now. Avatar earned 2.788 billion dollars in its lifetime.

Endgame was helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who had also directed Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper (in a voice role), Josh Brolin and others.

Here are the major records Avengers: Endgame turned to dust.

Biggest Hollywood film ever in India: According to Bollywood Hungama, Avengers: Endgame earned Rs 373.22 crore in its lifetime. In the second position is Endgame’s predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which earned Rs 227.43 crore. This is nothing short of incredible.

Biggest first-day haul in North America: Star Wars: The Force Awakens had opened with 119 million dollars on the first day in North America. Avengers: Endgame opened at 156 million dollars, which was nothing short of a triumph.

Highest single-day gross in North America: With its massive 156 million dollar opening on the first day, Avengers: Endgame was also the film in its domestic market to hold the record for the highest single-day haul — any day not just the opening one.

Biggest domestic opening: In its domestic market, North America, Avengers: Endgame opened to an incredible 357 million dollars, beating Avengers: Infinity War by 100 million dollars.

Biggest global opening: Avengers: Endgame was the biggest worldwide box office opener, beating its own prequel Avengers: Infinity War. It earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Fastest to 500 million, 1 billion, 1.5 billion, 2 billion and 2.5 billion dollars worldwide: Avengers: Endgame is the fastest to reach these milestones. It defeated Avatar for the 2.5 billion dollar mark. Avatar had earned that much money in 72 days, while Endgame took only 20 days to attain it.

Biggest grosser in initial release: Though Endgame overtook Avatar in its re-release, it earned more than the science-fiction epic film in the initial release too. While Avatar earned 2.749 billion dollars, Endgame earned 2.75 billion dollars.