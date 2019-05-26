Avengers Endgame: All the box office records the big Marvel movie has turned to dust in a month

It has been a month since Avengers: Endgame’s release, and the movie has turned several box office records to dust. Endgame is directed Joe and Anthony Russo, who also helmed Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and others.

Here are all the major records Avengers: Endgame has broken so far:

Bigger opening than any Hindi film in India: Avengers: Endgame had a bigger opening in India than any Bollywood film, beating last year’s Thugs of Hindostan. It opened at Rs 53.10 crore.

The first film to gross over Rs 300 crore, Rs 350 crore and the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India: Avengers: Endgame is by far the highest-performing Hollywood film in India, beating its own prequel by more than Rs 130 crore (until now).

Biggest first-day haul in North America: Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened with 119 million dollars on the first day in North America. Avengers: Endgame opened at 156 million dollars, which is nothing short of a triumph.

Highest single-day gross in North America: With its massive 156 million dollar opening on the first day, Avengers: Endgame was also the film in its domestic market to hold the record for the highest single day haul — any day not just the opening one.

Biggest domestic opening: In its domestic market, North America, Avengers: Endgame opened to an incredible 357 million dollars, beating Infinity War by 100 million dollars.

Biggest global opening: Avengers: Endgame was the biggest worldwide box office opener, beating its own prequel Avengers: Infinity War. It earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Second highest grossing film at its domestic box office: Avengers: Endgame is still trailing behind Avatar when it comes to worldwide box office, but it has overtaken James Cameron film at the domestic box office. It has earned 777.43 million dollars so far.

Second highest grossing film at the worldwide box office: Avengers: Endgame has earned 2.62 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and is not far behind Avatar’s 2.78 billion dollars.

Fastest to 500 million, 1 billion, 1.5 billion, 2 billion and 2.5 billion dollars globally: Avengers: Endgame is the fastest to reach these milestones. It defeated Avatar for the 2.5 billion dollar mark. Avatar had earned that much money in 72 days, while Endgame took only 20 days to attain the 2.5 billion dollar mark.