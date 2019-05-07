Avengers Endgame box office collection worldwide: Marvel film earns 2.19 billion dollars

Avengers: Endgame is breaking box office records almost everyday now. Its latest one is reaching to the second spot in the list of highest-grossing movies ever globally. Its global haul currently stands at 2.19 billion dollars. These figures are from Box Office Mojo.

In its domestic market (North America), it has earned 621.27 million dollars and its overseas earnings are 1.57 billion dollars. In India, as well, it has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, the first Hollywood film to do so.

Globally, only Avatar is above Avengers: Endgame now. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic ended its box office run at 2.78 billion dollars. This does not look unachievable now. Though newer releases like Detective Pikachu may create problems for the Marvel film.

Avatar had the advantage of strong legs after Christmas due to lack of new big screen releases, while Endgame has the burden of fighting off big blockbusters.

Avengers: Endgame has also received highly positive reviews, with a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her four-and-a-half-star review, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”