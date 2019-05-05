Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 9: Marvel film continues to reduce records to dust

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is running riot at the Indian box office. Its total stands at Rs 260.40 crore. It is the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India ever. So far, its box office performance is way better than any Hindi film in India. And that is just on 2845 screens. Mainstream Bollywood biggies can hog up to 4500+ screens.

Endgame caps off the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is set in the aftermath of the snap, in which the Big Bad Thanos killed half of the population in the universe. The remaining superheroes band together to fight Thanos and also try to undo the snap.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame has shattered two myths: Screen count and release period… Most *Hindi* biggies release in 3500 screens, even 4000 or 4500+ at times, yet those movies don’t achieve the numbers that #AvengersEndgame has amassed in just *seven days* on *2845* screens.”

In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “Holidays, festivals, even a minor holiday that could lead to an extended weekend is given priority, while deciding on the release date… Festivals/holidays don’t necessarily guarantee success… Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into festivals for investors.”

Worldwide as well, Avengers: Endgame is a behemoth, and has already crossed the 1.9 billion dollar mark.

It has also received highly positive reviews, earning a 95 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave it 4.5 stars and wrote, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”