Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 8: The Marvel film will soon cross Rs 300 crore mark

Just like everywhere else in the world, Avengers: Endgame is the king of Indian box office too. After 7 days, the movie has earned Rs 260.40 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1… Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin… Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr.”

In another tweet, he added, “#AvengersEndgame vs HINDI biggies… After WEEK 1… ⭐️ #AvengersEndgame ₹ 260.40 cr ⭐️ #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] ₹ 247 cr ⭐️ #Sultan ₹ 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days] ⭐️ #TigerZindaHai ₹ 206.04 ⭐️ #Sanju ₹ 202.51 ⭐️ #Dangal ₹ 197.54 cr. Note: Nett BOC of first 7 days.”

Avengers: Endgame has highly positive reviews, holding a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half stars. She noted, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer. Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”

She added, “There are other nice lines here, about failure and finding oneself, about “ending being part of the story of a hero’s gig”, about “no amount of money buying you a second of time”, about the choice between freedom and control, about the things that are better left alone (a Wakandan on an earthquake under the ocean), and about even time travel (“either all of it is a joke or none of it is)” — though some of it might sound less brilliant in retrospect.”