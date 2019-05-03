Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 8: Marvel film earns Rs 260.40 crore

Avengers: Endgame is smashing box office records in India. Marvel’s 22nd film earned Rs 16.10 crore on Thursday, taking its total collection to Rs 260.40 crore. Directed by Russo Brothers – Anthony and Joe, the superhero magnum opus brings curtains down on the Infinity Saga, that kicked off with the first Iron Man film in 2008.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1… Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin… Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr.”

Taran also revealed that Avengers: Endgame has raced past Baahubali 2 (Rs 247 crore) to become the highest grossing film in India in its first week of release.

Twitter on Thursday announced that with 50 million tweets, Avengers: Endgame has become the most tweeted movie ever.

Avengers: Endgame picks up after the events of its prequel Avengers: Infinity War, when supervillain Thanos wiped off half the universe with his infamous snap. We saw superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy and Scarlet Witch turn to dust. Endgame has the surviving superheroes – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Hulk taking down Thanos and bringing back their comrades.

Endgame is dedicated majorly to the six original Avengers and closes the story arcs of many including Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

The superhero saga has already crossed 1.6 billion dollars globally.