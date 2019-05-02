Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 6: Marvel film continues to break records

Toggle Menu
Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 6: Marvel's superhero saga has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in less than a week and the film shows no signs of slowing down. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, this film marks the end of MCU's Phase 3.

Within 5 days of its release, Avengers Endgame has earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office which is quite a rare feat. The film shows no signs of slowing down as people from all over the country are enjoying the film in theaters, with many visiting the theater multiple times. In five days, Avengers Endgame earned Rs 215.80 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared on Twitter, “#AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down… Crosses ₹ 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]… Sets sights on ₹ 400 cr… Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 215.80 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 256.90 cr.” Taran has predicted that Endgame might soon cross Rs 400 crore.

Globally too, Avengers Endgame is enjoying all the love. The film has already earned over 1.34 billion dollars worldwide and so far, it looks like this will be the highest earning film in history. The film earned 1.2 billion dollars during the opening weekend itself and that too when it was not a holiday release.

Endgame marks the end of Phase 3 for Marvel Cinematic Universe. With many storylines coming to an end, it is yet to be seen which characters will take over in the next phase of MCU. Marvel’s next film Spider-Man: Far from Home is scheduled to release in July.

Avengers Endgame is the 22nd film of the MCU and the direct sequel of 2018′s Avengers Infinity War.

Starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd among others in pivotal roles, Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

