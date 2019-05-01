Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 5: Marvel film is on a money-making spree

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame has been knocking it out of the park since the day of its release. The big MCU finale has minted Rs 189.70 crore till now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame is trending much, much better than #Hindi biggies… Will cross *Week 1* biz of #Dangal [₹ 197.54 cr], #TigerZindaHai [₹ 206.04 cr] and #Sanju [₹ 202.51 cr] on *Day 5*… All set to challenge *Week 1* biz of #Baahubali2 #Hindi [₹ 247 cr]. India biz.”

The movie has not only performed well at the box office, but has been receiving rave reviews from critics all over, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer giving the 22nd MCU flick 4.5 stars.

“Choosing the path it does, allows Endgame to flash back to the many high points of this franchise’s 22 films, set up some great encounters, show the evolution of its characters right from the first threads of their spandex suits, and underline the camaraderie that is ultimately the greatest strength of this bursting-at-the-seams cast,” a section of her review read.

Avengers: Endgame has raked in the moolah at the international box office as well. According to a Deadline report, the film has crossed the 1 billion dollar mark globally.

Helmed by the Russo brothers, who have also directed Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: Winter Soldier, the film features Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd among others in pivotal roles.

Avengers: Endgame released in India on April 26.