Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 4: Marvel film all set to cross Rs 200 crore

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 4: In just three days, Avengers Endgame has surpassed Avengers Infinity War’s opening weekend box office record. The total collection of Endgame stands at Rs 157.20 crore.

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 4: The film is having a historic run at the Indian box office.

Marvel Studios’ latest release Avengers: Endgame has set the Indian box office on fire. In just three days, Endgame has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War’s opening weekend box office record. While Infinity War earned Rs 94.30 crore, Endgame collected a total of Rs 157.20 crore.

In fact, Endgame has also broken the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected Rs 128 crore in its opening weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend… Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending… Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ₹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 187.14 cr.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame… Opening Weekend biz…2018: #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 94.30 cr / 2000+ screens 2019: #AvengersEndgame ₹ 157.20 cr / 2845 screens #AvengersEndgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than #AvengersInfinityWar. Nett BOC. India biz.”

Taran also shared that the Russo brothers directorial has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.

Avengers: Endgame’s critical reception is nearly flawless, with a 96 per cent score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”

