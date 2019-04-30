Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 4: Marvel film all set to cross Rs 200 crore

Marvel Studios’ latest release Avengers: Endgame has set the Indian box office on fire. In just three days, Endgame has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War’s opening weekend box office record. While Infinity War earned Rs 94.30 crore, Endgame collected a total of Rs 157.20 crore.

In fact, Endgame has also broken the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected Rs 128 crore in its opening weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend… Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending… Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: ₹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 187.14 cr.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame… Opening Weekend biz…2018: #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 94.30 cr / 2000+ screens 2019: #AvengersEndgame ₹ 157.20 cr / 2845 screens #AvengersEndgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than #AvengersInfinityWar. Nett BOC. India biz.”

Taran also shared that the Russo brothers directorial has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India till date.

Avengers: Endgame’s critical reception is nearly flawless, with a 96 per cent score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”