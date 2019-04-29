Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 3: The Marvel film crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days

The big Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: Endgame has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in a jiffy. In two days, to be precise. Its two-day haul in India stands at Rs 104.50 crore. It is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in the opening weekend.

Endgame is a sequel to last year’s Infinity War. After Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe, including some major superheroes, the remaining superheroes regroup to take the fight to him and bring back their comrades.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#AvengersEndgame crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *2 days*… #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed ₹ 💯 in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry… #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend… Boxoffice is on 🔥🔥🔥.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books… Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend… No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far… Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr.”

Unlike big Bollywood films, which release on more than 4000 screens, Avengers: Endgame released on just 2845 screens and yet, it is earning way more than any Bollywood film. Even Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which united the North and South Indian audiences like never before, could get past Rs 100 crore mark only after three days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend… #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens.”

The audiences are absolutely loving it, and even critics adored it too. Endgame’s critical reception is nearly flawless, with a 96 per cent score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ own Shalini Langer wrote, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”