Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 2: The Marvel film is creating history

Avengers: Endgame, a conclusion to arguably the biggest movie franchise, is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office and around the world. It opened with Rs 53.10 crore.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Endgame is the denouement of the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man in 2008 and was possible because of 21 preceding movies.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL… Creates HISTORY…⭐️ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far*⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date*⭐️ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr – #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu].”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer… Sets new benchmarks on Day 1… An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO… Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE.”

Avengers: Endgame has received highly positive reviews and holds a 96 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half stars. A part of her review reads, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer.”

Shalini adds, “Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”

If things go like this, Avengers: Endgame will soon overtake its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.