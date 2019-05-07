Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 11: Marvel film is unstoppable

The big Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: Endgame has crossed the Rs 300 mark in India, even as it becomes the second highest grossing movie of all time in the world, beating Titanic for the second spot.

Advertising

In India, its total box office collection currently stands at Rs 312.95 crore.

Endgame is a sequel to last year’s Infinity War. After Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe, including some major superheroes, the remaining superheroes regroup to take the fight to him and bring back their comrades.

Unlike big Bollywood films, which release on more than 4000 screens, Avengers: Endgame released on just 2845 screens.

Advertising

The audiences are absolutely loving it, and critics adored it too. Endgame’s critical reception is nearly flawless, with a 96 per cent score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”