Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 10: Marvel film earns Rs 312.95 crore

Avengers: Endgame has created history in India. It has become the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Its current haul stands at Rs 312.95 crore.

The big Marvel film wraps up the Infinity Saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is set in the wake of Thanos’ snap, which erased half of all life from the universe, including some major characters.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures, “#AvengersEndgame continues to sparkle… Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… Adds ₹ 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable… [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: ₹ 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 372.56 cr.”

Avengers: Endgame received some glowing critical reviews, and holds a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her four-and-a-half-star review, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”