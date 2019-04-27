Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 1: Marvel film all set to break records in India

Avengers: Endgame is expected to have a mammoth opening in India. It has already opened with an incredible 107.5 million dollars at the China box office, taking the total first day haul to 169 million dollars from 25 markets.

Note that it opened in North America, India and most other major markets only on Friday. If all goes according to the plan, the Russo brothers directorial will end up with an astonishing 900 million dollar plus opening weekend, and it will likely need just a couple more days to top the 1 billion mark.

It remains to be seen whether it can beat James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest worldwide grossing movie ever. It will definitely come close.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and set in its immediate aftermath. Thanos, the Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wiped out half the universe and also killed half of the superheroes in the process.

The remaining Avengers are dealing with the tragedy and also finding ways to bring their friends back. The focus of the movie is going to be on the original Avengers.

Joe Russo said during his Mumbai visit, “This movie focuses on the six original Avengers and closes the book and the stories being told about them in the last decade. We spent a lot of time with the writers to see that we deliver a powerful, emotionally impactful ending and hopefully it will be delivered.”

The reviews for Avengers: Endgame are quite glowing.

It holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”