Avengers Endgame: Here’s why everybody is talking about Black Widow’s hair

Black Widow’s drastic hairstyle change in Avengers: Endgame is one of the top things being discussed about the latest trailer. Scarlett Johansson’s former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff, who moved to US’ S.H.I.E.L.D sometime before the events of Iron Man, had red to auburn tresses until last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

By the time of Infinity War, she had dyed her hair to blonde, presumably to lay low in the wake of Civil War fallout. In the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, as well, we saw her in the same hairstyle and colour. Now it appears her hair is back to its original colour.

So what does that tell us? For one, it suggests that Endgame is going to cover a considerable period of time.

Her visuals in the first trailer indicate that that scene is set in the immediate aftermath of Thanos’ snap (or Decimation as it is officially called), when she, Steve and others are dealing with the death of their friends and allies.

The second trailer was more detailed and included shots from different parts of the movie. In some scenes (like the very last scene involving Thor and Captain Marvel) Black Widow sported blonde hair, so we can safely assume that it is set at the beginning of the movie.

However, it is not just her. If one were to analyse it seriously, it is like Marvel is making a point about characters’ hairstyle and facial hair changes as though it says something important about the plot (for instance, Thanos’ snap has clearly spared the barbers and hairstylists).

Carol Danvers’ hair also appears to have changed (but then, it has been two decades since we last saw her). Clint Barton, likely after losing his family, is also sporting a mohawk (in mourning?). Steve Rogers has shaved the beard that he had in Infinity War. So what’s the mystery behind it? Only time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 25.