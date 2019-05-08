Avengers Endgame: All the behind-the-scenes photos and videos

As the spoiler-ban lifts from Avengers: Endgame, the cast members of the movie have been putting up behind-the-scenes photos and videos on their social media accounts. The grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga and the Avengers franchise (for the time being, anyway) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is breaking almost every box office record in existence.

The actors, naturally, are in a celebratory mood, and perhaps also a little sad that many, if not most, of them will never again come together for an event movie like this. These pics and videos are also making us emotional for the same reason.

Spoilers ahead for the movie if you have not had a chance to watch it.

Chris Evans, the former Captain America, uploaded a picture of himself with the original Avengers, minus Scarlett Johansson, who is perhaps missing because the photo is from the movie’s climax and she was not present there.

Chris Hemsworth sports the now-famous Thor beard, Mark Ruffalo is wearing a motion-capture suit with dots on his face to aid the rendering process. Ruffalo appeared in the Hulk form throughout the movie as his dual personalities united into the lore’s Professor Hulk entity.

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming.

(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Evans aka Steve Rogers also shared a video.

Fun day on set. pic.twitter.com/kL3WIztTNP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 7, 2019

Evans also put up a picture of himself with Chadwick Boseman. “Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium,” he captioned it.

Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium. pic.twitter.com/ryzEcVlOJS — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 5, 2019

RDJ also shared a family photo of the entire cast and crew that shot for the climax of Avengers: Endgame, on Instagram. He wrote along, “Infinity war / Endgame cast and crew fully assembled … #TeamStark #thankyou Where’s #waldo ? It takes a village … (📸 @chuckzlotnick ) #flashback #throwback #tbt”

Earlier, Chris Pratt uploaded a video that showed a lot of cast members on the set of Endgame. The video begins with Dave Bautista’s Drax and also features the body doubles ofKaren Gillan (Nebula) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

There is also Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Danai Gurira (Okoye).

Pratt also uploaded a photo of himself pouting. Behind him is Karen Gillan, in full Nebula makeup.

The Russo Brothers have also put up a set photo with Chris Hemsworth. In another one they are seen with Stan Lee. The legendary comic book writer shot a cameo for Endgame before he passed away. He is seen sitting on a chair. Behind him is the Russo Brothers, the executive producer Trinh Tran and the screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it…#BeKindOutThere#NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/MMl6bpXQ4P — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 6, 2019

Day 1 of “going for the head” practice… pic.twitter.com/4svcrztFId — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 7, 2019

Robert Downey Jr uploaded a BTS video on Instagram that appears to show the battle between the superheroes and Thanos on Titan in Infinity War. In another video, he is cracking jokes with the crew members.

In yet another clip, the Avengers and other superheroes are singing the happy birthday song for the movie that began it all — Iron Man, which completes 11 years in 2019. He also uploaded a photo of the lunch he hosted in honour of the women of MCU.

In another clip shared by MCU’s Thor, we can see RDJ hosting a lunch for the team.

Downey Jr threw another lunch that included the male members of the MCU too. Chris Hemsworth uploaded a short video in which the Avengers are being entertained by a music performance as they eat.