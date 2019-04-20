Robert Downey Jr left fans teary eyed at Avengers Endgame event in Seoul

The Avengers: Endgame fan event in Seoul, South Korea on Monday was high on emotions. But more than anything, the event hinted at the end of Robert Downey Jr’s stint as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The grand event was also attended by fellow superheroes, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). While director duo Anthony and Joe Russo thanked the MCU fans for trusting them with the mammoth franchise, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige thanked the audience for staying put for a decade.

Held at the Jangchung Arena, the fan event saw around 4000 Marvel maniacs in attendance. Brie, who visited Seoul for the first time, couldn’t stop gushing about its local street food and the cherry blossom of the spring season. All through the event, she kept showing fans the signature Korean hand gesture of “love” by crossing her fingers.

Jeremy, on the other hand, was in his element. After saying that they dedicate Avengers: Endgame to their fans, Jeremy jumped into the crowd to wish one of his fans who had her birthday on the same day. When he struck his Hawkeye pose of an archer, the crowd went berserk.

It was, however, Robert Downey Jr who left the audience wanting more, just like he has done in every Marvel film.

RDJ arrived on stage in style, flaunting his Tony Stark charisma. When asked what he would do after the release of Avengers: Endgame, the actor said, “After the release date, I am going to be going around various theaters in disguise. You will see me out there, trying to steal your popcorn!”

The team of Avengers was also shown a fan video that left each one of them emotional. Seeing the intense love of the audience, Brie confessed to getting teary eyed.

But nothing could beat the way Robert Downey Jr ended the event. After bidding goodbye to the fans, RDJ surprised everyone with a special video message where the actor said he is what he is because of his fans.

His return to the stage drew thunderous applause. And amid all this, an emotional Robert Downey Jr said, “From 11 years ago, 2008 to this moment, the universe (MCU) has expanded. Mine and Jon Favreau’s first trip here was when we felt that we had a chance at continuing to make these. And so, I just didn’t want to leave without coming back and saying I am proud of you, and I am very grateful. Thank you!”

Despite the actor staying tight lipped about his tenure as Tony Stark coming to an end, there have been enough rumours about how Avengers: Endgame will mark his final appearance in the MCU. While his last words on the stage left us reading between the lines, his fans can only hope this isn’t true and we get to see Iron Man again in Marvel’s next phase.

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.