Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman to compose a Marvel anthem for Indian fans

Music maestro AR Rahman has been hired by Marvel India to compose an anthem for the upcoming superhero extravaganza, Avengers: Endgame. The Oscar-winning composer and singer will create the anthem in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The anthem will be released on April 1. This comes as no surprise to those who are aware of insane popularity of Marvel films in India. Endgame’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War eclipsed The Jungle Book to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever in India. Infinity War released last year.

AR Rahman said in a statement, “Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track.”

Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Marvel India, said, “Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner AR Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is our small way of thanking the fans here for their extraordinary support.”

Endgame will wrap up what is now being called the Infinity Saga that began in 2008 with Iron Man. The super-villain Thanos wiped out half the universe in Infinity War, including some superheroes, setting the stage for a final showdown between the original Avengers and Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.