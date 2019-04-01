Road to Avengers Endgame LIVE UPDATES: Joe Russo is in India

Avengers: Endgame wraps up an enormous 22 film saga. In Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes were defeated by Thanos, who succeeded in his goal to get rid half of the universe’s population. Against all the efforts of nearly every superhero we had seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos committed the biggest genocide anybody has ever known.
The dead half of the universe also included many prominent superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange among others. In Avengers: Endgame, we will see the (remaining) Avengers coming to terms with this humongous tragedy and take the fight to Thanos. They will also be looking to undo the snap and revive all the living beings who died, including their friends.
It might be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which they will actually prove true to their name and wreak vengeance upon the Mad Titan for the people they lost.
Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will join the Avengers in the battle against Thanos. She is said to be the most powerful superhero the MCU has ever seen and probably knows more about Thanos than anybody else, excluding Gamora and Nebula. We saw her in action in her standalone movie and even a supervillain like Ronan the Accuser seemed scared of Captain Marvel.
Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.
Will Thanos get a new weapon in Avengers: Endgame?
Marvel and Diamond Select Toys have joined hands to create a 16-inch tall Thanos statue. The statue of the war-ready Thanos features an in-tact Infinity Gauntlet and a new weapon - a dual-bladed weapon. Now, it is to be seen if the new weapon features in the ultimate battle of Avengers: Endgame.
Avengers: Endgame runtime is three hours!
In an interview with Boxofficepro.com, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo said, "We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours]. This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time. My brother and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate. When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”
Joe Russo is in India
Director Joe Russo is in India to promote Avengers: Endgame. Joe on Monday will launch Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's Marvel Anthem at a press conference in Mumbai. He will then attend a fan event at Taj Land's End, Bandra West.