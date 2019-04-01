Road to Avengers Endgame LIVE UPDATES: Joe Russo is in India

Avengers: Endgame wraps up an enormous 22 film saga. In Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes were defeated by Thanos, who succeeded in his goal to get rid half of the universe’s population. Against all the efforts of nearly every superhero we had seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos committed the biggest genocide anybody has ever known.

The dead half of the universe also included many prominent superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange among others. In Avengers: Endgame, we will see the (remaining) Avengers coming to terms with this humongous tragedy and take the fight to Thanos. They will also be looking to undo the snap and revive all the living beings who died, including their friends.

It might be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which they will actually prove true to their name and wreak vengeance upon the Mad Titan for the people they lost.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will join the Avengers in the battle against Thanos. She is said to be the most powerful superhero the MCU has ever seen and probably knows more about Thanos than anybody else, excluding Gamora and Nebula. We saw her in action in her standalone movie and even a supervillain like Ronan the Accuser seemed scared of Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.