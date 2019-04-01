Road to Avengers Endgame LIVE UPDATES: Joe Russo is in India

Toggle Menu
Avengers Endgame live updates: Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin among others.

Avengers Endgame release date
Avengers Endgame live updates: Avengers: Endgame will hit Indian screens on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame wraps up an enormous 22 film saga. In Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes were defeated by Thanos, who succeeded in his goal to get rid half of the universe’s population. Against all the efforts of nearly every superhero we had seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos committed the biggest genocide anybody has ever known.

The dead half of the universe also included many prominent superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange among others. In Avengers: Endgame, we will see the (remaining) Avengers coming to terms with this humongous tragedy and take the fight to Thanos. They will also be looking to undo the snap and revive all the living beings who died, including their friends.

It might be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which they will actually prove true to their name and wreak vengeance upon the Mad Titan for the people they lost.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will join the Avengers in the battle against Thanos. She is said to be the most powerful superhero the MCU has ever seen and probably knows more about Thanos than anybody else, excluding Gamora and Nebula. We saw her in action in her standalone movie and even a supervillain like Ronan the Accuser seemed scared of Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Avengers: Endgame.

Will Thanos get a new weapon in Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel and Diamond Select Toys have joined hands to create a 16-inch tall Thanos statue. The statue of the war-ready Thanos features an in-tact Infinity Gauntlet and a new weapon - a dual-bladed weapon. Now, it is to be seen if the new weapon features in the ultimate battle of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame runtime is three hours!

In an interview with Boxofficepro.com, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo said, "We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours]. This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time. My brother and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate. When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Chris Hemsworth is excited for Avengers: Endgame press tour

Joe Russo is in India

Director Joe Russo is in India to promote Avengers: Endgame. Joe on Monday will launch Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's Marvel Anthem at a press conference in Mumbai. He will then attend a fan event at Taj Land's End, Bandra West.

This time, it is not just the world that needs saving. This time, it is personal for Avengers. Tony Stark was mentoring Peter Parker and considers himself responsible for his death.

Similarly, Steve Rogers lost his childhood friend Bucky Barnes. Okoye lost her king, the person she had sworn to protect until her last breath. Rocket lost everybody, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy is dead except him. Nebula lost her sister.

Thor must consider himself culpable for the snap, since he could have beheaded Thanos when he had the chance. Instead, he chose to strike him on the chest with his Strombreaker, so that he could gloat. Valkyrie and remaining Asgardians are revealed to be alive, so at least that is something positive for him.

It is being said that Avengers Endgame will focus on the original Avengers, the one who fought off the Chitauri invasion in 2012's The Avengers. So, the film presumably will also double up as a homage to them. It is likely that we will see the last of at least some of them since their contracts with Marvel Studios expires with this movie.

