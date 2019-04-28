Avengers Endgame: All the box office records this Marvel film has broken so far

Avengers: Endgame has begun smashing records. The big Marvel film, which concludes the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released in most of the markets on April 26, but it had a headstart in China, where it released on April 24.

Here is every record it has broken so far:

Bigger opening than any Hindi film in India: Bollywood, beware. Hollywood is encroaching into your territory. Endgame had a bigger opening in India than any Bollywood film, beating last year’s (ill-fated) Thugs of Hindostan. It opened at Rs 53.10 crore and we have no doubt it is going to rule the Indian box office in the foreseeable future.

Biggest first-day haul in North America: Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened with 119 million dollars on the first day in North America. Endgame opened at 156 million dollars, which is nothing short of a triumph. The Force Awakens, incidentally, wind up as the highest grossing film in North America, and Endgame might actually come close, despite this summer being totally clogged up with big releases.

Highest single-day gross in North America: With its massive 156 million dollar opening on the first day, Endgame is also the film in its domestic market to hold the record for the highest single day haul –any day not just the opening one.

Biggest opening in China: China has always been a profitable market for Hollywood movies (and now Bollywood as well), but Endgame is taking things further. Like Warner Bros movies in recent past, Disney released it before the US, and it paid rich dividends. It earned 107.2 million dollars on the first day itself. Let that sink in. This sum is the highest any movie has ever earned on its opening day in the Middle Kingdom.

Biggest global opening: The opening weekend is not over yet, and Endgame is already the biggest worldwide box office opener, beating its own prequel Avengers: Infinity War. It has earned 644 million dollars until Friday. Infinity War had earned 642 million dollars.