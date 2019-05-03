Avengers Endgame: All the box office records this Marvel film has broken so far

Avengers: Endgame is an absolute juggernaut at the box office. Obviously, we all expected it to be so. But it is even bigger, much bigger than the most optimistic predictions.

Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga storyline and also teases the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Basically, it has taken 21 movies for it to be possible, and we finally have a closure to possibly the biggest cinematic storyline.

Here are all the major box office records Avengers: Endgame has broken so far. The figures are courtesy Forbes and Box Office Mojo.

Bigger opening than any Hindi film in India: Avengers: Endgame had a bigger opening in India than any Bollywood film in the Hindi film industry’s history, beating last year’s Thugs of Hindostan. It earned Rs 53.10 crore on the first day.

Biggest first-day haul in North America: Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened with 119 million dollars on the first day in North America. Avengers: Endgame opened at 156 million dollars, which is just incredible. The Force Awakens, incidentally, wind up as the highest grossing film in North America, and Endgame might actually come close, despite this summer being totally clogged up with big releases.

Biggest weekend gross in North America: Avengers: Endgame opened at 357.11 million dollars in North America, its domestic market, blowing Infinity War’s 257.69 million dollar record out of the water.

Biggest global opening worldwide: Avengers: Endgame earned over 1.2 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, doubling the previous record of 642 million dollars held by its own predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Sixth highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide: Avengers: Endgame is already the sixth biggest movie of all time globally with 1.66 billion dollars. It is behind only Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World. Keep in mind that it has only been a week in most markets.

Fastest to 500 million, 1 billion and 1.5 billion dollars worldwide: Avengers: Endgame reached all these three landmarks in a snap. It reached 500 million dollars in just three days, 1 billion dollars in 5 days and 1.5 billion dollars in 8 days, basically making 500 million dollars every couple of days. In comparison, Avengers: Infinity War, the previous record holder for all these three had attained the milestones in 5, 11, and 18 days, respectively.

Biggest opening in China: China has always been a profitable market for Hollywood movies (and now Bollywood as well), but Avengers: Endgame is taking things further. Like Warner Bros movies in recent past, Disney released it before the US, and it paid rich dividends. It earned 107.2 million dollars on the first day itself. Let that sink in. This sum is the highest any movie has ever earned on its opening day in the Middle Kingdom.

Biggest Hollywood and non-Chinese movie in China: Avengers: Endgame’s nine-day earnings (it release two days earlier there) stand at 512.5 million dollars, which is way more than the previous biggest Hollywood movie in the country: Fate of the Furious with its 392 million dollars.