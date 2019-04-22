Avengers Endgame sells one million tickets in 24 hours, breaks records in India

Avengers: Endgame is almost here, and it is breaking records even before release. According to online ticket booking site BookMyShow, the 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the fastest to sell one million tickets in 24 hours. This means it sold 18 tickets per second!

Reacting to the stupendous ticket sale, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fan following across the world and over the years, has emerged as one of the most followed movie franchises in India as well. The prequel – Avengers: Infinity War broke all records and saw the biggest worldwide opening of all time. The concluding part in the franchise – Avengers: Endgame – is creating waves on BookMyShow before its release, with over a million tickets already sold, and we expect the film to break more records as cinemas continue to open the advance bookings.”

Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India, added, “Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie. It’s an epic culmination of a decade long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country is a testament to how this is one of the most anticipated movies for fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it. Partnering with BookMyShow has enabled us to reach out to cinema-lovers across the country with their incisive data and analytics gathered from millions of its users.”

Avengers: Infinity War had the Mad Titan committing the biggest genocide in history by halving the population of the universe using the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Endgame caps off phase 3 of the MCU, also ending the story arc that began with 2008’s Iron Man. The remaining superheroes will take the fight to Thanos, wherever he has excused himself to, and also find a way to bring back their comrades who turned to dust after the snap.

Endgame may also set up the future movies in the MCU and give a send off to the arcs of characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers among others.

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.