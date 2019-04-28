Toggle Menu
Scarlett Johansson might take political plunge ‘some time in future’https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/avengers-endgame-actor-scarlett-johansson-might-take-political-plunge-5698932/

Scarlett Johansson might take political plunge ‘some time in future’

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most politically active Hollywood celebrities and has never minced her words when it comes to important issues.

Scarlett Johansson said she harbours political aspirations.
Scarlett Johansson said she harbours political aspirations. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actor Scarlett Johansson says she will not rule out the possibility of her entering politics “some time in the future”.

The 34-year-old actor is one of the most politically active Hollywood celebrities and has never minced her words when it comes to important issues.

Discussing her activism during an interview with Variety, Johansson said she harbours political aspirations.

“Maybe some time in the future. I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t,” the actor said.

Advertising

Johansson currently stars as superhero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.

She is also set to headline a stand-alone based on her Marvel character.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame: All the box office records this Marvel film has broken so far
2 Happy birthday Samantha Akkineni: Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna and others wish the Majili star
3 The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Female cricketers and Neha Bhasin to join the fun