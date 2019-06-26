Avengers Endgame actor Lexi Rabe: Please don’t bully my family or me

Lexi Rabe played one of the most adorable characters in the superhero ensemble Avengers: Endgame. The child actor aced the role of Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan Stark in the film, and she famously said ‘I love you 3000’. Lexi recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she requests fans to not bully her or her family. She reminds them that she is only seven years old.

Along with the video, Lexi’s mother Jessica has posted a caption which reads, “I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy.”

The caption further reads, “I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with.”

“So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!,” the caption concludes.

Lexi Rabe was quite loved in her short appearance in this year’s biggest film Avengers Endgame. In just a few scenes, her character Morgan Stark made a big impact. It is yet to be seen if Lexi’s Morgan Stark will be seen in future MCU films. The actor was also recently seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.